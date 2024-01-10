Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two worthy winners have been chosen by the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council for the annual award, which this year has winners in both the individual and group categories.

Local butcher Tom Courts has been named as winner of the individual award, while the group award goes to the volunteers of the town’s Big Green Market (BGM).

The award has been presented annually by the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council for over 40 years to recognise excellence and compassion among local people.

Tom Courts has received the Burntisland Community Award for 2024. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The winners are an example of those helping to make Burntisland a happier, safer and more caring community.

Alex MacDonald, chairman of the community council, said Tom had “showed faith and confidence in Burntisland by returning a top quality, award winning butcher’s shop to our High Street”.

He continued: “Many other new shops have since opened, giving us one of the most vibrant and successful high streets in Fife. Tom’s generosity of spirit and action are well-known. He has expertly blended his personal and professional skills to demonstrate what it means to be a successful business person and also a key member of our local community. Many organisations and individuals have first hand experience of his kindness and his spontaneous support for our collective wellbeing.”

Tom Courts, who opened his butcher’s business in Burntisland in September 2016, said: “I was speechless when I was told that I was the winner. My father, who passed away in September received the same award on Hogmanay 1985 and it was a poignant moment when Alex MacDonald informed me that I am the winner for 2024.”

Members of the Big Green Market's working group are among the volunteers to be recognised for running the monthly event. (Pic: submitted)

The 53-year-old added: “I am very grateful for the support my business receives locally and from outwith Burntisland and feel that it is important to give back to the community. That said, I do not look for, nor expect, any recognition and I am truly humbled to receive this award.”

The group award has been given to the volunteers of the Big Green Market. Mr MacDonald explained: “In a very short space of time BGM has become a key point in all of our diaries at the start of every month. However, it’s not just about fundraising, though many local causes have benefited hugely from the market’s success. It’s also about the best principles of recycling and bringing volunteers together to work as a team for the greater good of all. It was an inspired idea which might have been very ordinary, but the enthusiasm and dedication of those who prepare, deliver and refresh the market each month show a dedication to our community which is simply outstanding.”

A team of more than 60 volunteers are behind the organisation of the monthly market, with around 25 helping each month either helping to set up or pack away, or being on hand while the market is open to shoppers.

Running on a Friday afternoon and a Saturday morning on the first weekend of the month, the market attracts hundreds of shoppers looking for a pre-loved bargain.

Big Green Market volunteers Susan and Lesley. There's around 60 volunteers who help keep the popular pre-loved market running. (Pic: submitted)

Jo Hobbett, BGM working group volunteer, said: “We have the best team ever, volunteers really enjoy being part of the team and there is a lot of banter and laughs in all ‘shifts’. There are six volunteers on the working group who deal with the logistics, promotion, book keeping and strategy side of running the markets, but most of the work is done by the wider team around the monthly markets.

"Reducing landfill is a key motivator for us all, we want preloved shopping to become completely normalised. Our shoppers generally agree with us, whether saving the planet or saving pennies is most important to them. Buying preloved massively helps to do both of these in a safe, social and community setting.”

Since it started in July 2021, the Big Green Market has raised well over £30,000 for local community groups and organisations. Covid restrictions meant lots of groups in the town were struggling to fundraise so the proceeds of each market were given to a nominated group each month. A regular small donation is also given to the community cafe and foodbank each month.

Jo continued: "We have so many generous people in Burntisland who donate clothes, homeware, toys, books and a whole load of stuff every month. We get so much in that we are able to offer them for resale at very low prices – the bargains are amazing. We don’t believe that cost should be a barrier to buying preloved so we make sure that it isn’t.

The Big Green Market takes place in Burntisland Parish Church Hall on the first Friday and Saturday of each month. Picture: Fife Photo Agency.

"We offer a quiet pre-opening shopping hour if we hear of people in real need, for example new refugees, people who have just relocated to the town and starting from scratch, or anyone in particular hardship, offering them the dignity of choosing what they need at no cost.

“When we shared the news about the award on our volunteer’s WhatsApp group everyone was delighted.

"‘What a brilliant start to 2024 for the Big Green Market’; ‘well done everyone…you all work so hard at arranging this market every month and it has become the monthly go to for so many people’ and ‘so well deserved’ were amongst the many comments posted.

"It has given everyone a huge boost to be recognised in the community and we are very grateful to the Burntisland Community Council for not only recognising the effort of the volunteers, but really highlighting the community and environmental ethos that the Big Green Market is trying to foster.

"Our award will be displayed with pride at every market in 2024!”