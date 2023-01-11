Bill Kirkhope has been chosen as the Individual winner of the Burntisland Community Award for his work on the Burgh Buzz. He recently retired as editor of the community magazine after 13 years.

Three worthy winners have been chosen by the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council for the annual award, which this year has winners in all three categories – individual, group and young person.

Alex MacDonald, chairman of the community council, said: “For over 40 years the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council has recognised excellence and compassion among local people by making an annual Community Award. It goes to the person(s) setting the best overall example to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year, our Individual, Group and Young Person awards have all attracted strong nominations. I’m very pleased to say that, for the first time, the Community Council have decided to confer the Burntisland Community Award in all three of the available categories.

Members of Central Burntisland Tenants and Residents Association. Pic: Rab Clark.

“These awards are not conferred lightly. We choose the winners because of the example which they set in making Burntisland a happier, safer and more caring community.”

Bill Kirkhope, recently retired editor of the Burgh Buzz, was chosen as the individual winner; Central Burntisland Tenants and Residents Association (CBTRA) was selected as the group winner this year, and Joana Barron was the winner of the young persons award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the reasons behind the community council’s choices, Mr MacDonald said of individual winner Bill Kirkhope: “Under his leadership the Burgh Buzz went from strength to strength in both quality and scale. Always polite, informative and robust, the Burgh Buzz will continue under its new and strong editorial team, helping to keep local people abreast of everything that matters for Burntisland.”

Mr Kirkhope said he felt “honoured and privileged” to learn of his selection for the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joana Barron, 20, was chosen as the winner of the Young Person's Burntisland Community Award.

The 80-year-old was born and brought up in Burntisland, but spent virtually all of his working life in Hong Kong as a member of the Royal Hong Kong Police Force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he retired in 1997 he settled in Dalgety Bay with his late wife Vida, still maintaining contact with friends and relatives in Burntisland.

Having put together a periodic newsletter for the local Rotary Club, Bill took over the running of the Burgh Buzz 13 years ago when it folded because of illness within the editorial team at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Buzz is a free community magazine published quarterly and distributed to local households by a team of volunteers.

He said: “Throughout that time I have enjoyed being fully involved with a wide variety of local activities, particularly those of the Community Council. Sadly, my wife passed away almost two years ago and as I had passed that significant milestone of 80 years of age, I felt it was time for younger minds to put the Buzz together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully, a new, enthusiastic team has settled in and the future of the Buzz is assured.”

Mr MacDonald said CBTRA have “consistently gone above and beyond the interests of their own members, helping to ensure the town centre is active, well-managed and safe for all”, making them worthy winners of the group award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “This year they took on the extra responsibility of distributing food parcels throughout our community, all on a voluntary basis, thereby demonstrating the highest ideals of our community.”

Iain Ralph, chairman of CBTRA, said: “We are very proud to receive this recognition from the Community Council, and it was most unexpected as the TRA works quietly in the background, improving our area and addressing anti-social behaviour and in recent years, we have also helped residents with social and personal issues, but none of this would have been achievable without the support of central Burntisland residents, local Fife councillors and Fife Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award allows us to move forward with a number of projects that will hopefully not only brighten the area up but also offer spaces for residents to sit and enjoy each other's company improving their mental well-being and maybe even making new friends.”

Mr MacDonald explained the reasons Joana was chosen as the winner of the Young Person award: “She is at the forefront of voluntary service, whether at the foodbank or helping the very young Beavers to learn important life skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She is also a very active first responder with Burntisland First Aid Services Trust. In that capacity she has been on the spot numerous times, looking after people who have had fractures, dislocations or seizures, or who need to be looked after for a few hours at a time.”

The 20-year-old, who works as a fun scientist, has been volunteering for a number of organisations in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s a team leader at the town’s foodbank and has been volunteering twice a week with the local Beavers since she was a Young Leader. Joana has been volunteering with Burntisland First Aid Service Trust for over a year now, attending multiple events with them.

She’s also become a member of the Burntisland and Kinghorn Rotary Club, having been a runner up in the Rotary Club’s Young Citizen Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about her Community Award win, Joana said: “I was quite shocked to hear that I’d been considered for it, more so that they actually chose me.

"I feel very grateful that I have been picked and that the work I do has been acknowledged and appreciated. I never expect anything from my volunteering as I just wish to help out others where I can, but I’m very appreciative of being chosen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad