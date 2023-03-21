Burntisland community turns out to have its voice heard on future of the town

A community consultation event organised by Burntisland Development Trust and Burntisland Community Council took place on Saturday.

The organisations have been working together in recent months to spark a huge community conversation about the town, asking for people’s views on what they liked and didn’t like about living in the town and what they would like to see change.

On Saturday, during the drop-in event at Burntisland Primary School people were given seven chances to vote for the projects and ideas that they would most like to see happen.

More than 400 people dropped in for the event to have their say on future projects and initiatives.

Jo Hobbett, a development officer with the Development Trust, said: “We had over 400 people taking part with lots of engagement and lots of voting for favourite initiatives. The community really turned out to support this event and have their voices heard.

"The next stage of the process is for us to count up the dots and use this focus to prioritise the projects and initiatives that will be included in a new five year Community Action Plan. We hope this will be completed soon.”

A number of community groups also got involved on the day. Burntisland Pipe Band, Andrea McDonald School of Highland Dance and Burntisland Primary School String Orchestra provided entertainment for those attending.

