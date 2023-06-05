News you can trust since 1871
Burntisland couple celebrate Diamond Wedding landmark

A Burntisland couple have celebrated 60 years of marriage - having first met at a young farmers dance.
By Callum McCormack
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:35 BST

Alick and Margaret Grant of Greenmount Road North Burntisland celebrated their marriage milestone on Thursday, 1 June. Councillor Julie MacDougall presented a gift voucher on behalf of Fife Council and Linda Bissett, DL, represented the Lieutenancy

The couple first met in Perth at a Young Farmers dance - Margaret was a nurse and Alick worked for the family grain merchants, Carnegie and Grant.

Alick is originally from Kinghorn, while Margaret is from Bridge of Cally in Perthshire. They were married at Kirkmichael in Perthshire in June 1963 and set up home in Burntisland where they have lived ever since. They have two sons, Donald and Andrew, and three grandchildren, Emma, Cameron and Ryan.

Alick and Margaret Grant celebrated 60 years of marriage. They were presented with a gift voucher by Cllr Julie MacDougall Linda Bissett, DL (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)Alick and Margaret Grant celebrated 60 years of marriage. They were presented with a gift voucher by Cllr Julie MacDougall Linda Bissett, DL (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)
After settling down in Burntisland, Alick continued to work for the family business, based in the town, until the early seventies when he set up and managed a garage, Rimbleton Motors, in Glenrothes. After the garage was sold, the couple went on to run newsagents in Burntisland and Aberdour prior to retiring.

The couple have maintained a range of interests over the years. Both were keen golfers at Burntisland and Aberdour, with Alick captaining Aberdour and Margaret serving as Lady Captain at Burntisland. Now in his mid-80s, Alick continues to enjoy a weekly golf game and is also a member of the local Rotary Club, where he was a founding member. Margaret is a member of the local Probus Club.