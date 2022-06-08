Burntisland funeral director hosts successful Platinum Jubilee party

Darren Rankin, who owns Rankin Funeral Directors on the town’s High Street, organised the event for locals after feeling that there wasn’t that much on to celebrate the special occasion.

In a show of community spirit, he hosted over 70 people from nearby sheltered housing complexes, St Andrews Court and Allan Court.

78 people attended the jubilee party in Burntisland last weekend.

Party-goers enjoyed tea, sandwiches, cakes, and other baked goodies all provided by local businesses while listening to organ music played by the talented Neil Robertson.

Darren said: “Our Platinum Jubilee party was a great success and was enjoyed by all who attended.

"A total of 78 people from the nearby sheltered housing buildings came along – there were so many who wanted to come we had to split the afternoon tea into two sittings!

"Tom Courts the butcher provided us with sausage rolls for the event and all of the other cafes and bakeries on the high street provided us with various delicious treats.

"We changed our service room around and put in tables and chairs where everyone who visited could sit down and have some food while listening to local organist Neil Robertson who played a war time melody as well as other music from the Queen’s era.”