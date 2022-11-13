Burntisland giving tree aims to bring Christmas cheer to local children

Carole-Anne Paterson with gifts at the 'giving tree' in the Co-op to help give local children a gift this Christmas. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Local residents are being encouraged to donate a gift to the giving tree, which is located in the Co-op on the High Street.

The initiative, organised by Carole-Anne Paterson who works in the store, has been running for a number of years and has proven a success in the past.

Local business Boho Chic is also collecting gifts for the tree again this year.

People are being encouraged to take a tag from the tree in the Co-op, write down whether the gift is for a boy or a girl and the age it is aimed at and then attach it to a present before dropping it off at the store, or Boho Chic, unwrapped and in a bag.

The donated gifts will then be distributed to local families in time for Christmas through the school.

Carole-Anne Paterson, team leader at the Co-op, said: “We have been doing this for a while and the local town are very supportive of it.

"In previous years we have had a good response from people with donations. The community is so generous. I’ve already had £100 off a customer to buy gifts.

"The school organise who will receive the gifts and distribute them. It’s all done confidentially.

"I started a little earlier this year because of the cost of living crisis.”