Burntisland golfing couple celebrate landmark 65th wedding anniversary

Robert and Rae Thomson were married on July 19, 1958 at Burntisland Parish Church. The couple were visited on the day of their anniversary by Councillor Lesley Backhouse, who presented flowers on behalf of the council, and Colonel Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.

The pair have spent their entire lives in the town, and they both enjoyed going dancing and frequented a number of venues including Burntisland Palais, Raith Ballroom and The Burma in Kirkcaldy.

However, their main passion was golf and they are two well known faces around Burntisland Golf House Club, where they had a spell as steward and stewardess until their retirement.

Bob & Rae Thomson celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. (Pic: Jim Payne)

They are also 50-years honorary members of at their golf club, where Rae was previously ladies captain. Both Robert and Rae also have the achievement of getting holes in one, with Robert having one and Rae having two.

Robert started his working life as a joiner at Burntisland Shipyard, before becoming clerk of works at Fife Council in Kirkcaldy. Lately, they had a taxi business in Burntisland which Rae drove during the day and Robert in the evenings.

However, they gave this up to becoming steward and stewardess of the club, where Rae’s homemade soup and steak pie was a speciality.

It was not just on the golf course that pair excelled, however. Robert was a keen footballer, turning out for Burntisland Shipyard and Fife Select. They are also both keen bowlers and are members of Burntisland Bowling Club, with Rae reaching the Scottish Championships in Ayr.

Rae and Robert have four daughters – Moira, Audrey, Lynne and Gillian - and have welcomed four sons- in-law,David, Eric, Mike and Paul, and four grandchildren, Sean, Stuart, Reeve and Brooke.

They enjoyed going abroad with family and friends on many holidays. One of the many highlights was camping in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany in a camper van.