Burntisland greengrocer only one in Scotland shortlisted for national award
A Fife fruit and veg business has been shortlisted for a national award.
MacAulay’s Fruit & Veg in Burntisland is in the running as a regional finalist for the 2023 National Farm And Deli Show retailer awards.
The High Street shop is one of five from Scotland to make the final - and the only greengrocer from Scotland to be shortlisted.
Owner Ross Macauley said: “Being recognised as one of Scotland’s best food sellers is such an honour and motivational boost - and as the only finalist from Fife, we’ll be flying the flag for our local suppliers too.”
He launched the business eight years ago.
Ross said: “Slowly and steadily we’ve grown the shop into something I’m really proud of.
“We’ve got ourselves a set of fantastic regular customers, both local and from further afield, that are as curious and enthusiastic as me when it comes to seasonal produce, locally grown food and trying new flavours.
“It’s not an easy time to be a small business owner so to still be making a living from doing what we love, as well as getting national recognition for it, is a pretty big deal.
“Our small wee shop being up against Scotland’s finest food retailers, including an upscale department store like House of Bruar, is really exciting for us.”