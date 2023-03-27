Burntisland greengrocer only one in Scotland shortlisted for national award

MacAulay’s Fruit & Veg in Burntisland is in the running as a regional finalist for the 2023 National Farm And Deli Show retailer awards.

The High Street shop is one of five from Scotland to make the final - and the only greengrocer from Scotland to be shortlisted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Ross Macauley said: “Being recognised as one of Scotland’s best food sellers is such an honour and motivational boost - and as the only finalist from Fife, we’ll be flying the flag for our local suppliers too.”

Owner Ross Macauley in his Burntisland fruit and veg shop

He launched the business eight years ago.

Ross said: “Slowly and steadily we’ve grown the shop into something I’m really proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got ourselves a set of fantastic regular customers, both local and from further afield, that are as curious and enthusiastic as me when it comes to seasonal produce, locally grown food and trying new flavours.

“It’s not an easy time to be a small business owner so to still be making a living from doing what we love, as well as getting national recognition for it, is a pretty big deal.