The fight to restore historic public access to Burntisland breakwater and harbour gained fresh momentum at the weekend when over 400 people turned out on a march which called on Fife Council to “Unlock the Dock.”

​It was the latest move by Burntisland Harbour Access Trust (BHAT), which has led the community’s fight to reinstate access to the harbour which was restricted when Forth Ports put up fences in 2022.

The organisers staged the event ahead of an anticipated discussion of a report to next week’s council cabinet committee on the local authority’s legal position under the Land Reform (Scotland) Act.

But, the Press understands the document is not yet finished and the item will not be on the agenda, with Councillor Kathleen Leslie (Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy) seeking clarity when it will come before the committee.

Signs from the protest (Pic: Leo DeFeu)

The hugely contentious issue of access stemmed from a decision in 2021 when Forth Ports got the green light from Fife Council to fence off the working part of the harbour on the grounds of health and safety, and to make the site safe and secure. The move sparked a huge backlash across the community who argued the port has been used by walkers, cyclists, anglers, photographers and wildlife enthusiasts for as long as anyone can remember, and is an integral part of the town.

Since the fences went up in 2022, they have been repeatedly cut open, while the campaign group has raised £9000 to secure legal advice and push the local authority to confirm it has the power to force Forth Ports to reopen the right of way.

The pressure was maintained with another huge turnout at the weekend. Led by the sound of a lone piper, the march set off from outside the Beacon Centre and continued past the road gate that now blocks entry to the harbour. Under a sea of banners and placards, residents of all ages turned out to show the strength of feeling in the town.

At the rally, Andy Wight-Boycott, BHAT chair, set out the history of the dispute to date and emphasised the trust’s belief that the law is on the community’s side while Sandra Maguire, trust spokesperson, talked of the fundamental role the harbour has played in local life for generations and the determination to see it reopened.

A lone piper led the march (Pic: Robert Adam)

Alan Hobbett, another board member, closed the speeches with a pledge that BHAT will “keep pressing for action until full access is restored.”

Sandra said: “This turnout proved just how much Burntisland people care about their harbour. We have the history, the legal opinion, and the community support on our side. We won’t let this be brushed aside.”

BHAT says it is prepared to continue its work with councillors, MSPs, and other stakeholders until public access is restored.