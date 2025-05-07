Burntisland harbour: Fife Council urged for ‘clarity’ on public access to East Dock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The long-running issue of access to Burntisland harbour will be put before councillors this week.

Fences put up around the East Dock in 2022 by Forth Ports sparked a local backlash - it was a historic place where generations of locals have walked without restriction. It was done for safety reasons, but, three years on, continues to be an issue of concern.

Now Councillor Kathleen Leslie (Burntisland, Kinghorn & Western Kirkcaldy) and Councillor Darren Watt (Cowdenbeath) have put a motion to Thursday’s meeting of the full council asking for a report to outline the local authority’s position on managing access rights under the Land Reform (Scotland) Act.

She said: “This time it is Burntisland Harbour but what else could fall victim to public access suddenly being denied?”

Placards from a protest staged in 2021 (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Cllr Leslie continued: “Since the closure of the dock to public access, it is thanks to the persistence and hard-work of Burntisland Harbour Access Trust that this remains a live issue and one which needs to be properly addressed and resolved – the time and energy they have put into this must be recognised.

Proposing a motion to Council requesting evidence be provided of the position around access rights at the East Dock as defined under the Land Reform (Scotland) Act should at the very least provide a marker as to what the position is.

“I am becoming increasingly concerned about the time lag in establishing a position here. The folk of Burntisland would like access restored and ultimately if this cannot happen then they need to know why. The motion we have put forward should, if supported, see a move towards clarity on this. “