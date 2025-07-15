Burntisland Highland Games: games day info, entry cost, what’s on, how to get there

All roads lead to Burntisland for the town’s historic Highland Games.

Huge crowds are expected to pack The Links on Monday, July 21 for a day of spectacle and sporting action.

Founded in 1652, they are the second-oldest Highland Games in the world, and are one of the biggest dates in the town’s calendar.

The day features everything from Highland dancing to male and female heavyweights taking part in a full range of traditional competitions, including tossing the caber, hammer, shot put, as well races for cyclists and athletes.

Locals will line-up for the annual Binn Race at 3:00pm - register on the day - while for the less energetic there is a pitch and putt competition on The Links at 9:30am.

The volunteer committee behind the event has put out an appeal for helpers to join them for the big set-up which starts on Sunday.

Anyone who can lend a hand a few hours will be made welcome from 11:00am at The Links. Volunteers are also needed on the day from 10:00am to take on a range of tasks from stewarding, taking entry money, or tidying up after the games are finished.

The day also features The Exiles when former Burntisland folk are welcomed to a special reception before joining the parade to The Links.

The gathering is run by the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council and is open to all former Burntisland at home and abroad. It takes place in Burntisland Burgh Chambers on the High Street, and starts at 10.30am, with welcome speeches around 11:00am. All guests then muster in the street at 11.40am for the parade to the Games arena, led by Burntisland and District Pipe Band, followed by Fife Provost, Jim Leishman and local dignitaries, with the children’s Civic Week ‘royal party’.

The Games will then be opened officially by George McLauchlan, Honorary Chieftain, at noon. Games Day also features stalls and the summer Fair - ‘the Shows’ - operated by the Showmen’s Guild Scotland.

> Entry costs: Entry is £8 for adults, £5 for children and concessions, with a family ticket costing £22.

> Getting there:

Car parking in Burntisland is very limited, but the town is well served by public transport. There is a half-hourly bus service and the bus stops beside the Links, and the train station is less than a ten-minute walk away with regular services from Edinburgh, Perth, Leven and Kirkcaldy.

You can also follow Fife Coastal Path which passes the Links.

Parking Attendants will be on duty to enforce parking restrictions and issue penalties. It is important that access for emergency vehicles to the Games arena is not compromised by inconsiderate parking.

> Services:

Public toilets are available at each end of the Links and at the Beacon Leisure Centre nearby. There is a free top up water tap outside the west Links toilets in Links Place.

> In the town:

Burntisland has a good selection of shops, cafes, ice cream vendors, and take-aways in and around the High Street. There are free to use play parks on the Links. The beach and promenade are easily accessible by all. Please dispose of all litter responsibly.