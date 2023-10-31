Burntisland hotel to host RNLI fundraiser
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Kingswood Hotel in Burntisland will host a shopping event on Saturday, November 11 at 11.00am. The event will feature over 20 local businesses, artisans, and crafters offering exclusive and unusual gifts.
Kinghorn lifeboat fundraising committee chairperson, Sheona Smith said: “This event is a not to be missed event and will provide an opportunity for people to pick up a variety of unique gifts for Christmas. We have a diverse range of stalls coming along, which will have something to suit everyone. The Kinghorn station has had a busy year with around 100 taskings so far in 2023. Events such as this are important to raise funds for this lifesaving service”.
Tickets are available for £5, and can be purchased from the Kingswood Hotel, by contacting [email protected] or at the door on the day.
Sheona said: “The ticket price includes a £5 discount voucher on food at the Kingswood on November 11 and 12.”.
The voucher can be used to purchase coffee and cake or to book lunch, afternoon tea, high tea or dinner.
Kinghorn RNLI was established in 1965. In recent years it has provided support across the Firth of Forth and has been featured on BBC show Saving Lives at Sea last year when it took part in a dramatic rescue at Seafield Beach, Kirkcaldy. The RNLI relies on donations from the public in order to continue the work they do in keeping the water safe.