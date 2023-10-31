Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Kingswood Hotel in Burntisland will host a shopping event on Saturday, November 11 at 11.00am. The event will feature over 20 local businesses, artisans, and crafters offering exclusive and unusual gifts.

Kinghorn lifeboat fundraising committee chairperson, Sheona Smith said: “This event is a not to be missed event and will provide an opportunity for people to pick up a variety of unique gifts for Christmas. We have a diverse range of stalls coming along, which will have something to suit everyone. The Kinghorn station has had a busy year with around 100 taskings so far in 2023. Events such as this are important to raise funds for this lifesaving service”.

Tickets are available for £5, and can be purchased from the Kingswood Hotel, by contacting [email protected] or at the door on the day.

Kinghorn RNLI will host its Christmas shopping event on Saturday, 11 November. (Pics: Fife Photo Agency)

Sheona said: “The ticket price includes a £5 discount voucher on food at the Kingswood on November 11 and 12.”.

The voucher can be used to purchase coffee and cake or to book lunch, afternoon tea, high tea or dinner.