Burntisland incident: Fire service and police called Fife street after smell of ammonia caused alarm

Emergency services have been called to a street in Fife after receiving reports of a smell of ammonia in the area.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 12:13 pm

Police vans and fire engines have closed off the road at Somerville Street in Burntisland after they were called to investigate the smell of ammonia in the area.

Eye witnesses says they have spotted officers in hazmat suits attend the scene, and were told they were at the scene due to a chemical leak in a fridge.

The fridge was removed to a safe area, and the emergency services have remained at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.30am on Thursday, February 3 to reports of a strong smell of ammonia from a building on Somerville Street, Burntisland.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the area.

“Firefighters removed a domestic fridge to safe area and crews are still at the scene.”

