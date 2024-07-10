Burntisland Links: councillor criticises Fife Council’s handling of splashpad consultation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Burntisland councillor has criticised Fife Council’s handling of itsrecently announced consultation to replace the town’s splashpad.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie said that she first became aware of the proposed plans after posts emerged on social media on Monday morning.

She said: "The original splash park is no longer viable. The community had indicated through various forums that it would like a replacement splash park. From the outset the council did not seem minded to be on board with that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She highlighted that the proposed plans differ from what was originally advised when ward councillors were advised that the public would be consulted on the next steps. Fife Council said it is looking to install an environmentally-friendly park that can be used all-year round.

Councillor Leslie said Ward representatives found out about the proposed plans on social media (Pic: Submitted)

Cllr Leslie continued: “In June, councillors were advised there would be feedback on what was to happen next which indicated there would be two options - one a replacement splash park and the second, some other type of destination park. I was completely astounded to see that the two options did not include the splash park. Fife Council posted this on Monday and failed to inform ward councillors and other relevant parties such as the community council that the splash park option would not appear. I am, quite frankly, disgusted at this blatant disregard for elected members and the local community."

Cllr Leslie called the July 31 deadline as short, adding it leaves residents little time to express their opinions. She said that this plays into the opinion that Fife Council does not listen to local residents.

She said: “I will support the community in what it would like to see going forward. However, there needs to be some thought given to the attitude being expressed by some within the Town House towards elected representatives. I am there to represent my community not to do the bidding of anyone else and I find it disrespectful that the email informing me of this only arrived today.