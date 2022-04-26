Burntisland museum set to host new free exhibition charting 100 years of broadcasting

Starting next month in early May, the exhibition will run until the end of September 2022.

The museum will be celebrating the centenary of British broadcasting with the exhibition featuring a timeline running from 1922 to 2022 marking 100 years since the first experimental scheduled broadcasts were made in the UK and the start of the BBC - the world’s oldest national broadcaster.

The exhibition will run until September. Pic: Pixabay.

The new exhibition will also be highlighting famous radio and TV programmes and events throughout the last century illustrated by items from its collection.

Many of the museums items will be on display giving visitors young and old an opportunity to see how radio and TV was broadcast before the digital age.

On show there will be a selection of crystal set radios, valve wirelesses to TV cameras, all enabling visitors to recall the great moments in British broadcasting history.

An advert in the Kirkcaldy Times on the arrival of television in Fife in 1952

There will also be activity events of the day and other memorabilia from the museum’s collection on show.

The exhibition is suitable for all ages and all is welcome to come and learn about the history of broadcasting over the ages.

The 100 years of British Broadcasting exhibition will be running from early May every Wednesday and Saturday only, from 11:00am – 4:00pm in Burntisland.

The first broadcast in Scotland in 1952, captured on a television set in a Kirkcaldy showroom