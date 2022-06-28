Burntisland rescue: Coastguard helicopter called out in Forth rescue near Fife harbour

The coastguard has called into action on Tuesday afternoon as emergency services launch Forth rescue.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 2:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 2:57 pm

Emergency services were spotted around Burntisland just after midday on Tuesday as they launched a rescue after a person was reported being in the water.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “At approx. 12.30pm today (28 June), HM Coastguard received reports of a person in the water in Silversands Bay. Kinghorn, Leven and St Andrew’s Coastguard Rescue Team were sent alongside Kinghorn lifeboat, the search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"A person was located and passed into the care of the ambulance service.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: "We were requested at 12.18pm on Tuesday, June 28 to support our emergency service partners at the River Forth, near Burntisland.

"Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters are working to support their partners."

Read More

Read More
Saughton Prison fire: Casualty needs medical attention after fire in HMP Edinbur...
Burntisland rescue: Coastguard called out in Forth rescue near Fife harbour
FifeEmergency servicesKinghorn