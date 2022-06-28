Emergency services were spotted around Burntisland just after midday on Tuesday as they launched a rescue after a person was reported being in the water.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “At approx. 12.30pm today (28 June), HM Coastguard received reports of a person in the water in Silversands Bay. Kinghorn, Leven and St Andrew’s Coastguard Rescue Team were sent alongside Kinghorn lifeboat, the search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"A person was located and passed into the care of the ambulance service.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: "We were requested at 12.18pm on Tuesday, June 28 to support our emergency service partners at the River Forth, near Burntisland.

"Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters are working to support their partners."