The Big Green Market takes place in Burntisland Parish Church Hall on the first Friday and Saturday of each month. Picture: Fife Photo Agency.

The popular event, organised by a team of volunteers, aims to give a second chance to pre-loved items including household goods, soft furnishings, books, toys and clothes at very affordable price. And it helps raise funds for local groups and organisations at the same time.

The market will take place in the Burntisland Parish Church Hall, West Leven Street, on Friday, February 3 from noon to 4pm and Saturday, February 4, from 10am to 1pm.

The Big Green Market is normally a monthly event, but this weekend’s event is the first since December. It usually takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of each month. Proceeds from the event are distributed to local community groups, with many organisations already receiving financial support since the event began in 2021.

This month, those attending the market and making purchases will be helping to raise funds for Burntisland-Flekkefjord Town Twinning Group. One of the UK’s oldest twinning associations, the groups works hard to form strong bonds with Burntisland’s twin town, Flekkefjord in Norway. It provides young people in the town with an opportunity to experience a different way of life – to try new food, to experience the joys of travel and to get a bit of independence by spending time away from home.