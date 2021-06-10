The re-think came after Fife moved into Level-1 restrictions which allowed funfairs to resume.

That means Burntisland’s annual spectacle can run on The Links from July 5 for six weeks.

The fair has been part of the seaside town’s summer for generations, and brings huge numbers into the town, providing a spin-off for many local cafes and shops.

Burntisland Shows (Pic: George McLuskie)

The 2020 shows were cancelled because of the pandemic, and this year’s fair was also scrapped after a decision taken in April.

But, since then, there have been detailed discussions between the local authority and the Showmen’s Guild to allow it to operate.

News of its return was welcomed by the town.

Burntisland butcher Tom Courts said: “I’m delighted the fair will run this year. The Showman’s Guild is highly professional and well organised. They will have risk assessments and protocols in place.

"I am sure the officers from environmental services will take a keen interest to make sure the event is run as safely as possible.”

Louise Humpington from Burntisland business Grain and Sustain, said: "Over the past two years Burntisland has become a destination location for quality food and drink – the fair will give local traders the opportunity to showcase their fantastic businesses to a wider audience.”

Raina Miller, owner of Burntisland’s Burger Island, added: “It’s great news for the high street and for Burntisland as a whole.

"I’m sure the showman’s guild will take all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe. It will mean so much to have a little bit of normality again and what better place to start than with the annual funfair.”

Alex Colquhoun, chairman of the Scottish section of the Showmen’s Guild, said: “Many of our members have attended Burntisland throughout their life, so it was important we tried everything to ensure the Fair could go ahead.

“The people of Fife have always been great supporters of travelling fun fairs and my members always look forward to bringing all the fun of the fair to Burntisland."

The fair will remain its usual size but will only be open for six weeks due to restrictions, and numbers will be monitored.

There will also bel changes to comply with current Covid restrictions.

Each attraction has its own risk assessment and any necessary changes implemented on individual rides and stalls.

The numbers of people attending will be restricted in line with Scottish Government Covid guidelines and will be continuously monitored.

Mr Colquhoun added: “An expert team has been put in place including Miriam Wolanski from the Scottish Live Events Network to deliver a Covid safe fun fair that will consider the needs of families who visit the fair year-on-year.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone.”

