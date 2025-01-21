Burntisland station: passengers travel to Kirkcaldy and back to get only platform ramp

A new call has been made to create better access to Burntisland Station.

It has long been criticised for its lack of step-free access and inadequate facilities for passengers with disabilities, parents with prams and buggies, and those with heavy luggage. Ms Ward emphasised that improving accessibility would not only benefit local residents but also boost tourism and enhance commuting links for all passengers. "Access to public transport should be a given in 2025, but for many residents in Burntisland, the station’s outdated infrastructure creates unnecessary and unacceptable barriers," said Ms Ward. "This isn’t just impacting day-to-day activities, but also holding back our local economy by making it harder for visitors to enjoy the town and for residents to commute efficiently to Edinburgh and beyond." She has raised these concerns directly in Parliament, and called on the government to ensure funding from the Access for All Fund is used to upgrade Burntisland and other inaccessible stations. She highlighted the daily challenges faced by local residents, describing the station as "a symbol of the barriers that disabled people, families, and older passengers face every single day." Lucy Powell MP, Leader of the House, acknowledged the issue of inadequate accessibility across the UK’s railway network, including Burntisland, and promised to ensure the House is kept updated on developments within the Access for All initiative. During her conversations with the local community council, Ms Ward heard firsthand accounts of the difficulties residents face, including the steep steps and lack of lifts or alternative step-free options. Some passengers have even been forced to travel to Kirkcaldy and back simply to access the platform with a ramp. The MP has called for urgent action from Network Rail, Transport Scotland, and ScotRail to ensure Burntisland is prioritised in upcoming accessibility upgrades. Improving the station would not only address these challenges but also support local businesses by attracting more visitors to Burntisland, known for its popular beachfront, historic sites, and annual Highland Games. Additionally, better access would promote sustainable transport by making it easier for cyclists and disabled commuters to travel with ease and dignity. "I will continue to work with local groups and residents to push for these much-needed changes," added Ms Ward. "Improving accessibility at Burntisland Train Station is not just about physical upgrades; it’s about unlocking opportunities for everyone in our community and ensuring no one is left behind." Ms Ward is also encouraging residents to share their stories about how the station’s accessibility issues have affected them, which will help strengthen her case in future meetings.