Burntisland's Big Green Market: All set for final events of 2024

The last Big Green Markets of the year will take place in Burntisland this weekend. (Pic: Submitted)

The team at the Big Green Market in Burntisland are busy preparing for their last markets of the year.

Organisers are hoping to help everyone have a green Christmas this year by offering a huge range of pre-loved gifts, books and toys for sale at this weekend’s events, helping both people’s pockets and the environment.

December’s Big Green Market runs on Friday, December 6 from noon until 4pm and from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, December 7 in the town’s Church Halls.

This month’s market will also be showcasing ‘Remakes’ with upcycled items like mosaics, Christmas stockings, art, jewellery and repurposed denim which will make lovely, unique gifts.

Remake organiser Louise Chapman is encouraging people to think about the environmental footprint of their Christmas shopping. She said: “If you are looking to make your Christmas as sustainable as possible this year then don’t miss the fantastic range of Remakes we will have on offer at the Big Green Market this month. There is something for everyone, totally unique presents that are kind on your purse as well as the planet.”

Co-organiser Abi Cornwall said that the Big Green Market is all about the community working together for the benefit of everyone living in Burntisland and beyond.

She said: “This year the Big Green Market has sold donated goods at bargain prices, representing a saving of a whopping £350,000 to our community, it’s like Christmas every month!

"Not only has the market saved everyone so much money, our team have raised over £12,000 for local community groups in 2024 and put thousands of perfectly good homeware, clothes, books, toys, sports and pet equipment etc, back into good use.”

As well as all the usual treasure, this month the team will also have several Christmas trees, loads of decorations, gift bags and fairy lights on offer.

This weekend’s markets are the last of the year, the next events will take place in February 2025.

Entry to the market is free and everyone is welcome.