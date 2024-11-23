Burntisland's Community Awards seeking nominations for 2025
Each year Burntisland Community Council looks to honour local residents who have contributed substantial benefit to the town.
It’s now time for nominations to be submitted and they are asking people to put forward those they feel are deserving of an award.
There are three categories open for nominations – although there’s not necessarily an award in each category every year. These are individual citizen of the year, group/team award and the young person award (for those aged under 25 on January 1, 2025).
Nomination forms and more details are available on the community council’s website at burntislandcc.org.uk
Deadline for nominations is noon on December 17 and these can be submitted by email, post or handed to a community council member.
Last year’s winner was local butcher Tom Courts who has helped revitalise the town’s High Street.
