A distinctive landmark has been missing from Burntisland’s skyline for well over a decade - and the town wants its back.

The steeple that was the focal point of the Burgh Chambers in the High Street was taken down by Fife Council 2013 after it was deemed to be unsafe. Some £60,000 of Common Good Fund cash was spent removing the stonework and putting it into storage, where it has remained for the past 12 years, out of sight, but not out of mind.

This summer, Burntisland Heritage Trust won £15,000 in the local authority’s ‘You Decide’ initiative - only to run into a frustrating brick wall.

The group has to use the funding within 12 months or hand it back, but it said it was left demoralised after being told the council, while happy to work with local groups, has no plans to take the project forward.

Burntisland Burgh Chambers, minus its steeple (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The trust plans to use the funding to engage the services of an architect to assess the state of the stone to see if it was still usable after so long in storage - it was moved from Haig House in Markinch to a depot in Cupar.

Its ‘Raise The Steeple’ bid was successful because it is a key local issue for residents who have watched usage of the Burgh Chambers dwindle to just a handful of events each year when it once was the hub of the business of the day under the old Town Council.

The first action plan was drawn up in 2016, followed by a business plan three years later. Missing out on Levelling Up funding in 2022 was another blow, while the plan to turn the ground floor into a community banking hub also had an impact.

George McLauchlan, trustee, said: “We got funding to process an action report, and raised about £30,000 with the idea to take over the ground floor for workshops to generate an income.” While that option has gone, the commitment to preserve the town landmark remains strong. The network of rooms in the Victorian building retain much of their original character, and while it is well-loved by the community, it struggles to serve contemporary uses and parts have fallen into a poor condition.

The bells from Burntisland Burgh Chambers have been in storage for well over a decade (Pic: Burntisland Heritage Trust)

The trust said it was advised the whole Chambers project would cost £6-7million, and it was told to strip it down into smaller parts.

“That is what we have been looking at,” said George. “Giving the banking hub the ground floor pretty much took those plans over. It has a ten-year lease so it means we can’t move forward, but if we do nothing, the building will deteriorate.

“In our eyes, the most visual thing to do was to reinstate the steeple. It wouldn’t generate income, but it would show we are doing something for the building. Fife Council agreed when it was taken down that it was its responsible for putting it back up. Now it is saying it has no responsibility to reinstate it.”

The fact no such agreement was written down is a stumbling point, and this summer the trust said it met with council officers and was “dumbfounded” be told it was a waste of time trying to reinstate the steeple.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie and George McLauchlan, trustee of Burntisland Heritage Trust (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“It had been instructed to dispose of the building completely,” said George. “We were completely dispirited. Everyone thought over the last ten years the chambers plan was too big and had to be broken up to do. This just totally reversed that and went against the whole idea.”

Michael O'Gorman, service manager for estates and assets, confirmed that the council is happy to work with local groups interested in re-instating the clocktower but currently there are no plans for the local authority to take the work forward.

He said: "Fife Historic Buildings Trust has recently done work to refresh a feasibility study on the long-term future of the building and, while there is no council budget currently allocated to support this, we will continue to work with them to facilitate any proposals they have. In the meantime, the Burntisland Banking Hub is set to move into part of the building.

"If there are any community groups or interested parties with viable proposals to invest in the Burgh Chambers we would be delighted to work with them. Any sale would obviously be subject to the necessary legislative and other consents required for a Common Good asset."

Stonework from Burntisland Burgh Chambers in storage (Pic: Burntisland Heritage Trust)

The trust accepts it is dealing with a major, long-term project, and Councillor Kathleen Leslie (Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy) wants to see it getting more support from officers.

“I want to see more input from Fife Council,” she said. “I want to know about the figures in more detail. The council should also be providing support given how long this has been going on - it feels like false promises are being given. I will also remind officers this money was successfully won in You Decide. What is the council doing to help support it by looking at further funding?” She added: “Old buildings have places within our community. They tell our stories and the narrative of the life of the town - they are focal points. It is a shame this is being left behind because it is part of Fife’s history and Burntisland’s heritage.”

The trust spoke out to raise awareness of its plans - and the barriers it faces as it looks to get the most from the money gained in the You Decide initiative which was led by the council. Protecting its heritage and bringing key building back into use is key for the trust as it looks along the road to Kirkcaldy where multi-millions of £s are set to be invested in its town centre.

“We are Burntisland - not ward 9 of Kirkcaldy district,” said George.