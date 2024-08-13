Burntisland's new Repair Cafe aims to extend the life of items in need of some TLC

Alexis Smart was a happy customers after 'fixers' at the last repair cafe session helped by soldering some cables.

Local ‘fixers’ will be on hand at Burntisland’s new Repair Cafe this weekend and they are inviting people to bring along their items that need repairing.

The initiative has been set up by the team behind the town’s very popular monthly Big Green Market thanks to funding from the Big Lottery’s Community Fund.

It’s an opportunity for people to bring life back into items that have seen better days, and it’s taking place at the Toll Centre in Burntisland between 10am and 1pm on Saturday, August 17.

Nicki Francis, organiser, explained: “We know there is an increasing appetite for buying pre-loved items but also for extending the life of things we already have at home.

"Our team of volunteers share our passion for reducing landfill and using our resources wisely.”

The Burntisland Repair Cafe had a soft launch in July, when 17 items were brought in for fixing.

The team hope to run the event every two months and are inviting everyone to come and make use of the skills in the community.

Jo Hobbett, co-organiser, added: “Whilst there are no guarantees, we will do our best to help to mend clothing, undertake small electrical repairs, fix bicycles and whatever people bring in.

"Our qualified PAT tester can check the safety of electrical equipment too.

"Donations are welcome but there is no charge for people coming to the Repair Cafe, we’ll even have the kettle on and make you a cuppa.”

There has been a rise in the number of Repair Cafes across the country recently as people embrace ‘make do and mend’ thinking in the face of rising costs and concern for the environment.

Both the fixers and customers have been quick to realise the potential for the Burntisland Repair Cafe.

One volunteer at the July session said: “I really enjoyed meeting some new people – I brought along my tool box and helped to fix things that would probably have otherwise been thrown away.”

While a ‘customer’ was equally happy, telling organisers: “This is a fantastic resource for Burntisland. I’m hopeless at sewing, but now my favourite shirt is back in action thanks to help this morning.”

The Repair Cafe takes place on Saturday, August 17 (10am-1pm) in the Toll Community Centre, Burntisland. Everyone is welcome.