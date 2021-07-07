The free exhibition, which is running this month and into August, is based on three heritage trails which cover the town and surrounding area.

It is illustrated with over 100 images showing the locale from earlier times to the present day.

Last year’s ‘Portrait of a Town’ display was completed and printed just before the first lockdown, but due to the pandemic the exhibition had to be cancelled.

Instead organisers launched a new You Tube channel and from a selection of existing videos, produced three new slideshow videos based on the material compiled for the exhibition. Images from this year’s display also feature.

Ian Archibald, convener of Burntisland Heritage Trust, organises the annual exhibition.

Burntisland through the ages: This is an early photograph of Burntisland High Street taken circa 1890. Pic: Andrew Young.

He explained where the theme for this year’s showcase came from.

He said: “It’s a theme that has been covered in various forms in many of our previous summer exhibitions.

“We thought it would tie in well with our guided summer walks that cover the town and surrounding area.

“This is a description of the earliest panel – In 1866, when the foundations of the now demolished Binn House were being dug, a complete cinerary urn (an urn for ashes) containing fragments of charred bone was discovered. This would have held the post cremation remains of an important person who lived locally some 4,000 years ago.

Ian Archibald, convener of Burntisland Heritage Trust and organiser of the annual summer exhibition, is pictured at The Binn viewfinder overlooking a spectacular view of Burntisland. Pic credit: Richard Preston

"Three aerial photographs of the town have been used to show the three separate heritage trails and the 36 sites are all numbered in sequence to show areas, topics of interest and events. The display features sepia, black and white and coloured images.”

Ian said the display is a continuation of summer exhibitions which have been bringing the community together - attracting many visitors from the town, country and overseas - for more than two decades.

The exhibition, based in Burntisland Heritage Centre in the town’s Kirkgate, is open from 1.00-4.00pm on Fridays and Saturdays until August 28. Covid-19 restrictions apply and there is a limit to the number of visitors in each room at any one time.

