News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire

Burst water pipe: Scottish Water completes repairs after 2000 Fife homes hit

A burst pipe which affected almost 2000 homes in part of Fife has been repaired.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 16:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The issue hit part of the East Neuk area when a nine-inch water pipe in a field next to the A917 between St Monans and Pittenweem burst. Residents in St Monans, Kilconquhar, Elie and Earlsferry and nearby areas were advised they may experience a loss of supply, low/intermittent water pressure or discoloured water while work to repair it got underway.

The water network is currently restoring, and customers should see their water supplies return to normal over the next few hours though some may still experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure until the network fully recovers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Following reports of loss of supply this morning, teams responded quickly to identify a burst on a 9inch water pipe in a field next to the A917 between St Monans and Pittenweem and managed to complete repair by around 1pm this afternoon. All traffic management has been removed and the road is now fully open.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and would like to thank customers and road users for their patience while these works were carried out.”

Related topics:FifeScottish WaterResidents