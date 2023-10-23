Burst water pipe: Scottish Water completes repairs after 2000 Fife homes hit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The issue hit part of the East Neuk area when a nine-inch water pipe in a field next to the A917 between St Monans and Pittenweem burst. Residents in St Monans, Kilconquhar, Elie and Earlsferry and nearby areas were advised they may experience a loss of supply, low/intermittent water pressure or discoloured water while work to repair it got underway.

The water network is currently restoring, and customers should see their water supplies return to normal over the next few hours though some may still experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure until the network fully recovers.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Following reports of loss of supply this morning, teams responded quickly to identify a burst on a 9inch water pipe in a field next to the A917 between St Monans and Pittenweem and managed to complete repair by around 1pm this afternoon. All traffic management has been removed and the road is now fully open.

