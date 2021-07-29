Bus and car crash in Fife village

The crash happened in Drumoig.

The incident happened on Forgan Drive in Drumoig around noon.

The road is still open.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a bus on Forgan Drive in Drumoig shortly before 12pm on Thursday, 29 July, 2021.”