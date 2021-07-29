Bus and car crash in Fife village
A bus and car have been involved in a collision in a Fife village.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 2:21 pm
The incident happened on Forgan Drive in Drumoig around noon.
The road is still open.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a bus on Forgan Drive in Drumoig shortly before 12pm on Thursday, 29 July, 2021.”
The police spokesperson added: "The road is not closed and ambulance has been called to check one of the drivers."