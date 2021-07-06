Davie will treat his fiance to a dream honeymoon

Davie Paterson, 45, took on a part-time job in a shop after his coach company had to shed the majority of their workers and put the rest on furlough last year.

His fiancée Caren, a manager in a supermarket, has worked 60 hour weeks throughout the pandemic.

Davie and Caren's family

The dad-of-four from Dunfermline said the past year has been an uphill battle for the pair who were forced to postpone their wedding due to covid-19.

But after pocketing a cash prize on a Radio Forth phone-in the groom-to-be is now looking forward to the big day in November – and is over the moon that he can afford to treat Caren to a honeymoon next year.

Their children Sophie, 25, Adam, 23, Chelsea, 22 and Holy, 15 will also get a gift.

He said: “Once we finally make it down the aisle, I’ll be whisking Caren away to the Caribbean for our honeymoon – it’s the least she deserves after the past year.

"This unexpected cash is a huge weight off my shoulders. We’ve hardly seen each other. It’s been like ships in the night. I don’t know if I would have been able to afford for us to get away after the wedding. I haven’t had a full wage in a year and a half. It will be the holiday of a lifetime for us. And it’s badly needed.”

Davie, a grandfather of two, started to work part-time when his kids were grown up to allow Caren to pursue her own career. He said the pair are determined to wed come November so Caren’s Dad can, a navy veteran, can give her away.

He added: “Like many folk the past year has knocked us for six. Caren’s Dad has dementia and his health deteriorated recently. This year has taken it’s toll on us all. Whatever we need to do to make sure he can be there we will do it. Our family means everything to us.”

“I feel very lucky. We both still have jobs. And now I can spoil my family. I’ll make sure each of them get to have some fun with a share!”

