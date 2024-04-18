Businesses and individuals donate more than 50 prizes to support Burntisland Harbour Access Trust's spring raffle

Among the prizes in the BHAT Spring Raffle are the chance to enjoy a passenger trip in these four stunning vehicles. (Pic: Andy Pay)

Local businesses and individuals have generously donated prizes for the spring fundraiser organised by BHAT.

Money raised through the raffle will go towards BHAT's legal and administration costs as the group continues to strive for restored access to the town’s harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star prize is a £500 voucher to be used at the town’s travel agent ‘Travel Island by Sue’, but there’s a chance to win many other great prizes too.

Among the other businesses to have donated prizes for the raffle are Bo Ho Chic, The Fix, On a Roll, Hair.Comb; Olive Tree; Island Cars; Talented Witches; The Happy Go Lucky Dog Company; MacCauley’s Fruit and Veg; C. Sinclair Fish; Sands Hotel; Roasting Project; Efoil Scotland; Edinburgh Boat Charters; Zenith; Bel & Etta; Burger Island; The Dog Stop; 1331 Divine Creations; Time For You; Dunearn Hill Soap Company; Irene Irvin, music tutor; Tom Courts Butchers; Bumblebee Creative; Marion Made Jewellery; Grain & Sustain; Novelli’s; Call Clean; JoJo Co; You HAVE Got This; Amanda’s Podiatry and Poison.

Other prizes include works by the likes of Sheena Watson; Ray Kelly; Susan Smith; Ken Wilson; Susie Redman and Leo Du Feu.

And there’s a chance to win a passenger ride/trip in some fantastic cars including an Aston Martin, Fiat Spider, Morgan three-wheeler and Ferrari thanks to Larry Maguire, George Fisher, Geoff Robotham and Roy Cunningham respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for BHAT said: “We are very grateful to our local businesses and individuals for their very generous prize donations. Equally, we are grateful to all who have bought tickets.”

Tickets for the raffle are available from Travel Island by Sue and Bel & Etta on Burntisland High Street. They will also be on sale outside the Co-op on Dollar Road between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, April 20 and outsdie The Space Upstairs on the High Street between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, April 27.

Tickets can also be bought at the next Big Green Market in the town’s Parish Church Halls on Friday, May 3 and on Saturday, May 4 until just before the raffle is drawn at 12.30pm that day.