Businesses rally after Kirkcaldy Foodbank’s SoS for help

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has received a brand new freezer after an appeal to the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity issued an SoS for help earlier this month after one of its freezers broke down. Bosses at Lovat's Group, based on Mitchelston Industrial Estate, immediately got in touch and offered to supply a replacement.

The new Atosa freezer was delivered to the foodbank's base at the Park Road Centre on Tuesday morning. Lovat's also uplifted the freezer being replaced which will now be recycled. In addition, frozen food retailer Iceland also contacted the foodbank with an offer of assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It sent an engineer to repair a faulty freezer which it will maintain and service on an ongoing basis.

From left: Foodbank volunteer Carrie Scott; John Noble (Lovat’s Group); Graeme Wyse and Peter McNeill (engineers); Elly Loch (service manager at Lovat’s) and foodbank chair Angela Campbell. Pic: Submitted

Angela Campbell, foodbank chair, welcomed the offers of help from the local business community. She said: "We are extremely grateful to both Lovat's Group and Iceland for their assistance. "We would also like to thank everyone else who contacted us with offers of help.

"A number of people have also made donations towards buying a replacement freezer. "That money will now go towards our food spending, so we are very grateful to everyone who contributed."

John Noble, head of the commercial catering department at Lovat's, said: "When we heard that the foodbank had a problem with one of its freezers, we had no hesitation in offering our help. "We are delighted to be able to assist the foodbank with the great work it does in the community."