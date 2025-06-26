Businesses rally after Kirkcaldy Foodbank’s SoS for help
The charity issued an SoS for help earlier this month after one of its freezers broke down. Bosses at Lovat's Group, based on Mitchelston Industrial Estate, immediately got in touch and offered to supply a replacement.
The new Atosa freezer was delivered to the foodbank's base at the Park Road Centre on Tuesday morning. Lovat's also uplifted the freezer being replaced which will now be recycled. In addition, frozen food retailer Iceland also contacted the foodbank with an offer of assistance.
It sent an engineer to repair a faulty freezer which it will maintain and service on an ongoing basis.
Angela Campbell, foodbank chair, welcomed the offers of help from the local business community. She said: "We are extremely grateful to both Lovat's Group and Iceland for their assistance. "We would also like to thank everyone else who contacted us with offers of help.
"A number of people have also made donations towards buying a replacement freezer. "That money will now go towards our food spending, so we are very grateful to everyone who contributed."
John Noble, head of the commercial catering department at Lovat's, said: "When we heard that the foodbank had a problem with one of its freezers, we had no hesitation in offering our help. "We are delighted to be able to assist the foodbank with the great work it does in the community."
