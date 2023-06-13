Businesses rally round to help Fife Deaf Club tackle dilapidated Kirkcaldy base

Fife Deaf Club needs urgent support to carry out improvements to its base in a vacant property in Wemyssfield. It met recently with David Torrance MSP who helped it issue an urgent appeal for help from tradesmen - and it got an immediate response.

Local business, Sean Brown Plumbing and Heating Ltd, stepped up to help with several plumbing problems, and Fife Council’s community payback team also came to its aid after projects officer, Gary Meldrum, read the story in last week’s Fife Free Press.

Mr Torrance praised the pair for their speedy response and added: “I can’t thank Sean and Gary enough for reaching out. They are both Kirkcaldy lads and the community spirit that they have shown is truly amazing – they have big hearts and have shown us exactly what can be done if we work as a team to achieve a common goal.”

From left, Gary Meldrum, Community Payback Team; William Dolan, chairman of Fife Deaf Club, David Torrance MSP, William Darroch, Fife Deaf Club treasurer, and Sean Brown from Sean Brown Plumbing.

The club was founded by the Nairn family who gifted its original based in St Brycedale Avenue for social activities and sign language practice. It was there for 90 years until 2016 when Fife Council sold the building.

The club moved to the empty Wemyssfield office which was once home to Kirkcaldy’s BID company and Fife Chamber of Commerce, and much of it has fallen into a state of disrepair.

William Dolan, Fife Deaf Club chairman said: “We have been doing some small jobs ourselves but to have help from proper tradespeople will certainly give us a much-needed boost to getting the club’s new home back the way it should be. Everyone at the club would like to thank Sean and Gary for coming forward to offer their support to help us revitalise our new premises.”

Added Mr Torrance: “The club still needs help to secure funding as well as a lot of work on the building to get it shipshape so if anyone who is reading this has any skills that they think would come in handy, please get in touch.”

Sean Brown, owner of Sean Brown Plumbing and Heating Ltd, said: “I was surprised to learn that the deaf club has been in Kirkcaldy for nearly 100 years as this was the first time I heard about it being in the town. As soon as I saw the story about the club, I knew I had to help and as the building has some plumbing issues that I could help to repair for the members.

“It’s a great cause and a great resource in Kirkcaldy for people with hearing problems so I’m very happy to support the club to get them back on their feet.”

The club is hoping more tradespeople will come forward to help as it looks ahead to its centenary in 2026.

