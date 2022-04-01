Businesswoman opens second Fife Remax office in Glenrothes

A businesswoman from Glenrothes has opened up her second RE/MAX estate agents in Glenrothes’ Kingdom Centre.

By Darren Gibb
Friday, 1st April 2022, 2:41 pm

Iqra Luqman, who started her career as an estate agent with RE/MAX in 2015, bought her first RE/MAX franchise in Kirkcaldy just three years later in 2018.

Now, the property expert has opened her second store in the popular shopping destination to offer people the chance to own their dream home.

Read More

Read More
Notorious Fife flats set to be demolished after plague of antisocial behaviour

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Iqra Luqman, fourth from left, with her staff at the new store.

Iqra said: “We are very excited to open our new premises in the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes.

"We pride ourselves on the marketing we can provide due to RE/MAX being a global company and provide a bespoke marketing service with all aspects of the sale managed by a professional estate agent.

"We are a busy estate agency with a presence in Glenrothes for over 20 years and look forward to doing business with all our past and future clients.

"I am excited to continue the success of RE/MAX for many years to come.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

GlenrothesKirkcaldy