Iqra Luqman, who started her career as an estate agent with RE/MAX in 2015, bought her first RE/MAX franchise in Kirkcaldy just three years later in 2018.

Now, the property expert has opened her second store in the popular shopping destination to offer people the chance to own their dream home.

Iqra Luqman, fourth from left, with her staff at the new store.

Iqra said: “We are very excited to open our new premises in the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes.

"We pride ourselves on the marketing we can provide due to RE/MAX being a global company and provide a bespoke marketing service with all aspects of the sale managed by a professional estate agent.

"We are a busy estate agency with a presence in Glenrothes for over 20 years and look forward to doing business with all our past and future clients.

"I am excited to continue the success of RE/MAX for many years to come.”

