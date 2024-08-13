Businesswoman’s donation saves Fife town’s bonfire and fireworks event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckhaven and Denbeath's bonfire night and firework display has been saved by a 23-year-old local business owner and benefactor at the eleventh hour.

Community council organisers had called the event off after failing to raise the necessary funds to move forward.

However, according to community council chair, Shelle Ratcliffe, local business owner Michelle Connor stepped in to save the day.

“We genuinely thought that it wouldn’t go ahead this year,” Ms Ratcliffe said. “For somebody, one person, a young girl, to be able to contribute that amount of money is just fantastic.”

The popular event is organised by Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The community council had been trying to raise enough money by the end of July to fund the public event. However, its online fundraising page only netted £2,275 of the £11,000 needed, and it subsequently called the event off.

And then Ms Connor stepped up to donate the money.

Ms Ratcliffe said: “She asked us for our bank details and we gave her them thinking it was still a joke but then she sent us a screenshot showing the money was in our bank.”

Ms Ratcliffe continued: “She said that she’s got the money - she’s got her own business - and she said it would be a shame for it not to go ahead and for the people of Buckhaven to miss out when it’s been such a sought after event.”

An update from the community council explained that the “generous donation” has raised enough for the main event of the bonfire and fireworks to go ahead.

“It is our hope to have a bonfire and fireworks display on November 2,” the update stated. “However we still need your help and there is a lot of work still needing to be done so please keep donating and message us if you are able to volunteer on the week or in the organising of the event.”

Organiser have said that the event is a “local highlight” and much loved by the community.

“It brings people together in the build up as well as the event and even afterwards where people come together to clear up, where pictures and videos are shared online with you tagging friends and loved ones whom you attended the event with,” the community council said.

Now, with the help of Ms Connor and others who donated online, it is going to move forward for at least one more year.

“We still need your support, but with what we hope is a more realistic and achievable target of £5,000 being the target,” an update concluded.