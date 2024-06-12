Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bust of Adam Smith has been returned to the church in Kirkcaldy where he was baptised.

The sculpture of the renowned economist and philosopher was created by well known local artist Eunice Cameron in 1978 and recently restored by fellow-sculptor Kenny Munro. Its return to the Old Kirk last week was marked with a small ceremony.

Smith's baptism as an infant is noted in the Kirk records of June 5, 1723. His tercentenary last year was celebrated in the Old Kirk with the arrival of Adam Smith with his mother and witnesses in a horse-drawn carriage for a re-enactment of his baptism. For his 300 plus one anniversary, Smith arrived to stay in the form of the sculptured head and shoulders.

But the piece celebrates the talents and contribution of at least three Kirkcaldy people, not to mention Fifers Kenny Munro, and Richard Cunniffe, who created the plinth for it.

The sculpture of Adam Smith was made by Eunice Cameron, and ahs returned to the Old Kirk (Pic: Submitted)

This copy of the work was Eunice's own one, gifted to the Old Kirk, but there are a number of bronze copies scattered across the world in some six or seven educational establishments, including Yale University in USA, Toronto University in Canada, Durban College, and Kagawa University in Japan.

These were commissioned by a Kirkcaldy man, Professor William Swinton, who had a distinguished career as a palaeontologist, in the Natural History Museum in London, and, after his retirement, as head of life sciences at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto.

On a visit to his childhood home in 1976 during the bicentennial celebration of the publication of "The Wealth of Nations", Professor Swinton sought to obtain a copy of Adam Smith's bust for his institution in Canada. Kirkcaldy Technical College found Eunice as a local expert in this field. He was so pleased with her finished achievement that he commissioned another four the following year.

