The Salvation Army brought local residents together to enjoy a three course meal on Christmas Day.

As well as running their annual toy appeal to help ensure no children wake up without gifts on Christmas day, the volunteers organised a three course meal on Christmas day and the Salvation Army band were out and about spreading festive cheer in the run up to the big day.

This week Captain Andrew Manley expressed his thanks to all those who helped the local branch of the Salvation Army out over the festive period.

He said: “Thanks to the generosity of the public and donors we were able to provide over 850 toy parcels and around 200 food Christmas hampers to families and individuals in need. Around 3000 toys were distributed, along with a generous donation of shortbread from Astek and selection boxes from Morrisons, Kirkcaldy.

“These parcels were put together in a warehouse kindly loaned by the Fife Group for the month of December along with more than 30 volunteers, giving huge amounts of time to make up the individual parcels. Without the space and people we would never have been able to meet the demand – more than previous years due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“A generous donation by the Asda Foundation of £450 helped to provide a three course Christmas meal and gifts for around 50 people who needed a warm, safe and welcoming place on Christmas Day. The meal couldn’t have happened without the willing help of around 20 volunteers who gave up their Christmas Eve or Christmas Day to prepare and serve the meal. Further donations by the Food Warehouse, Kirkcaldy, of desserts made the meal an even bigger treat.”

Captain Manly said the Salvation Army Band was out in the community every Saturday in December to “spread the joy of Christmas and to raise funds to allow us to support our community in this way”.

