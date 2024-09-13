Busy start for new Salvation Army donations centre in Kirkcaldy

The doors to a new charity donation centre have opened in Kirkcaldy.

The Salvation Army has moved into the last unit in a new development at the top of Rosslyn Street which already has a hot good take-away and a busy supermarket. The centre is open six days a week for donations, and it also has a shop where good can be bought.

It employs four staff as well as a team of volunteers - and it has got off to a busy start.

Theresa Carberry, store manager, said: “Everyone has settled in and we are up and running. It has been a busy start and everything has gone very well.”

The Salvation Army’s new base is open Monday to Saturday with donations accepted between 10:00am and 4:00pm. It has a team of 25 volunteers and is looking for more people to come on board and help out as it gets more established in the Lang Toun.