By-election date set after jailing of disgraced sex offender councillor David Graham

The date for a by-election has been set following the jailing of David Graham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The disgraced Labour councillor represented Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages throughout the two-year period from his arrest to his jailing this week.

Despite calls from political colleagues to quit, and being suspended by his party, Fife Council had no formal power to remove him until his sentencing to 27 months in jail for grooming and sexually abusing a teenager. Any sentence over three months means an elected member can be automatically disqualified from office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham continued to attend online meetings, but with his camera switched off and took no active part in any debates.

David Graham was removed as a councillor after being jailed this week (Pic: Fife Council)

A by election to elect a new councillor will now be held on on Thursday November 6 The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Tuesday, October 21.

The deadline to apply for a new postal vote or to amend an existing absent vote or to cancel an existing postal vote is 5:00pm on Wednesday,October 22 . Postal votes will be issued on or around Friday, October 24