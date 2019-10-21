Cadets remember RAF men killed in Kirkcaldy air crash

Members of 1192 (Kirkcaldy) Squadron, air cadets new training flight, took part in a small memorial service for two RAF heroes on Friday.

The cadets commemorated the deaths of Flight Lieutenant Mike Withey and SAC Daniel McLoughlin, who were travelling to RAF Turnhouse on October 18, 1957, but were diverted to RAF Leuchars due to bad weather. En route the Gloster Meteor jet developed an engine fault and crashed in Dunnikier Park, only just missing Kirkcaldy High School.

Friday’s service – held on the anniversary of the events – was delivered by squadron padre, Rev David Greenaway and the cadets lay flowers.

While the service was taking place there was an impromptu flyover by three Chinook helicopters and a Piper Warrior.