Cafe Inc: Free lunches to be served across Fife this summer as Cafe Inc re-opens

The doors to Café Inc are set to open to serve free lunches across Fife during the upcoming school holidays.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:26 BST

Fife Council’s drop-in, free, lunch scheme will provide a free, midday meal for local children, young people and families. Open to children, young people and families, free lunches will be available in a number of schools and community facilities. There is no need to book or register for lunch - just drop in and enjoy some food and fun.

Cllr Linda Erskine, strategic spokesperson for communities and leisure services, said: "It's a very sad fact that during school holidays many children in Fife go hungry. We don't think this is acceptable and that’s why Café Inc is open to all, it gives children and families a chance to meet up with friends and enjoy a bite to eat in some good company. “

To find out where your nearest Café Inc venue is located check the interactive map on www.fife.gov.uk/cafeinc

Cafe Inc
