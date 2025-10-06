Cafe Inc: free meals offered to Fife pupils during October school holidays

Café Inc returns for the October holidays.

It is aimed at children and youngsters off school from October 13-24, and will provide free tasty, healthy meals while stocks last.

There is no booking system at any Cafe Inc - simply just turn up. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult, who can also have a meal if they wish, subject to availability.

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council’s strategic spokesperson for communities and leisure services, said: “I’m aware that there is still a lot of pressure on families over the school holidays, and sadly people continue to be squeezed by the cost of living crisis.

Cafe Inc will run throughout the October school holidays (Pic: Fife Council)

"It's a very sad fact that during school holidays many children in Fife go hungry. I can’t accept that children should go hungry at any time and that’s why we continue to run Café Inc. I sincerely hope that families with children take the opportunity to visit a venue in your area.”

The free lunches will be available in a number of schools and community facilities across the Kingdom.