Cafe Inc: free meals offered to Fife pupils during October school holidays
It is aimed at children and youngsters off school from October 13-24, and will provide free tasty, healthy meals while stocks last.
There is no booking system at any Cafe Inc - simply just turn up. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult, who can also have a meal if they wish, subject to availability.
Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council’s strategic spokesperson for communities and leisure services, said: “I’m aware that there is still a lot of pressure on families over the school holidays, and sadly people continue to be squeezed by the cost of living crisis.
"It's a very sad fact that during school holidays many children in Fife go hungry. I can’t accept that children should go hungry at any time and that’s why we continue to run Café Inc. I sincerely hope that families with children take the opportunity to visit a venue in your area.”
The free lunches will be available in a number of schools and community facilities across the Kingdom.