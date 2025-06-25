Cafe Inc launches to offer meals for young Fifers during school summer holidays
The Fife Council initiative will run from Monday, July 7 through to Tuesday, August 19 for children and young people.
Café Inc provides free tasty, healthy meals while stocks last when our schools are closed during the holidays. There is no need to book, just turn up. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult, who can also have a meal if they wish, subject to availability.
Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure services, said: “I’m aware that there is still a lot of pressure on families over the school holidays, and sadly people continue to be squeezed by the cost of living crisis.
"It's a very sad fact that during school holidays many children in Fife go hungry.” She added: “I can’t accept that children should go hungry at any time and that’s why we continue to run Café Inc. I sincerely hope that families with children take the opportunity to visit a venue in your area - not only to pick up a meal but stay and enjoy the company of friends and family in your community”
The free lunches will be available in a number of schools and community facilities across the Kingdom.
Cafe Inc venues are listed on an interactive map, which is available along with other advice and help with the cost of living - please visit our.fife.scot/gethelp
