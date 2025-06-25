Café Inc is set to return to towns across Fife for the summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fife Council initiative will run from Monday, July 7 through to Tuesday, August 19 for children and young people.

Café Inc provides free tasty, healthy meals while stocks last when our schools are closed during the holidays. There is no need to book, just turn up. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult, who can also have a meal if they wish, subject to availability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure services, said: “I’m aware that there is still a lot of pressure on families over the school holidays, and sadly people continue to be squeezed by the cost of living crisis.

Cafe Inc will run again during the summer holidays (Pic: Fife Council)

"It's a very sad fact that during school holidays many children in Fife go hungry.” She added: “I can’t accept that children should go hungry at any time and that’s why we continue to run Café Inc. I sincerely hope that families with children take the opportunity to visit a venue in your area - not only to pick up a meal but stay and enjoy the company of friends and family in your community”

The free lunches will be available in a number of schools and community facilities across the Kingdom.

Cafe Inc venues are listed on an interactive map, which is available along with other advice and help with the cost of living - please visit our.fife.scot/gethelp