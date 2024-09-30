Cafe Inc offers free meals for youngsters during Fife school holidays in October
The Fife-wide initiative serves up the meals while stocks last, and is open to all. There’s no need to book -just turn up - but children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult, who can also have a meal if they wish.
The free lunches will be available in a number of schools and community facilities across the Kingdom. Venues can be searched at our.fife.scot/gethelp along with other advice and help with the Cost of Living, at
Councillor Linda Erskine, strategic spokesperson for communities, said: “There is a lot of pressure on families over the school holidays, even during the shorter October break, and sadly people are still being affected by the cost of living crisis. It's a very sad fact that during school holidays many children in Fife go hungry. We don't think this is acceptable and that’s why we continue to run Café Inc.”
