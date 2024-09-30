Cafe Inc offers free meals for youngsters during Fife school holidays in October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Café Inc returns to provide free meals for children during the October holidays.

The Fife-wide initiative serves up the meals while stocks last, and is open to all. There’s no need to book -just turn up - but children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult, who can also have a meal if they wish.

The free lunches will be available in a number of schools and community facilities across the Kingdom. Venues can be searched at our.fife.scot/gethelp along with other advice and help with the Cost of Living, at

Councillor Linda Erskine, strategic spokesperson for communities, said: “There is a lot of pressure on families over the school holidays, even during the shorter October break, and sadly people are still being affected by the cost of living crisis. It's a very sad fact that during school holidays many children in Fife go hungry. We don't think this is acceptable and that’s why we continue to run Café Inc.”