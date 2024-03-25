Cafe Inc is back for the Easter holidays.

The drop-in, free, lunch scheme organised by Fife Council will run at various venues to provide a free, midday meal for local children, young people and families. The scheme is open to all children, young people, parents and families during the Easter holidays, subject to availability.

Dates and times vary at each venue.

Open to children, young people and families, free lunches will be available in a number of schools and community facilities. No need to book or register for lunch, just drop in and enjoy some food and fun.

Please be aware that meals are available only as long as stocks last.

It is recommended children under 10 are accompanied by an adult.