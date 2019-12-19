Cafe Inc to open doors in Fife over Christmas period

Cafe Inc, Fife Council’s family lunch clubs, will be open this Christmas to help families.

The scheme has been very popular this year, ever since its pilot at Easter.

It has gone on to see large numbers attending across the Kingdom throughout the summer and during the October holidays too.

The lunch clubs will now open for a few days during the Christmas holidays,

providing somewhere for families to come together for a hot meal or a sandwich in the middle of the day.

The clubs are about so much more than just food, helping reduce isolation by giving parents a place to socialise or for children to meet up with their friends.

On Christmas Eve and Hogmanay, families will also be able to pick up a three day lunch box to take away.

Cafe Inc will run other sessions at community centres, church halls and some schools across the Kingdom.

Kirkcaldy area: Cafe Inc will be open at the Toll Centre, Burntisland, Templehall Community Centre and Park Road Centre on Monday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 24 and Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31 from 11.45am to 1pm. While it will be open at Linton Lane Centre on Monday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 24, and at Hayfield Centre on Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31. Both of these centres will be open from 11.45am to 1pm.

Glenrothes area: Cafe Inc will be open at the Lomond Centre and Collydean Centre on Monday, December 23; Tuesday, December 24; Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31 from 11.45am to 1pm.

Levenmouth area: Cafe Inc will be open at Sandybrae Centre (soup and packed lunches only), Buckhaven Centre and The Centre (Leven) on Monday, December 23; Tuesday, December 24; Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31 from 11.45am to 1pm.

North East Fife area: Cafe Inc will be open at St Monans Town Hall on Monday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 24; Castlehill Community Centre, Cupar (soup and packed lunches only) on Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31; Gregory Hall, Tayport (soup and packed lunches only) on Monday, December 23; Tuesday, December 24; Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31. Running from 11.45am to 1pm at all venues.

Cowdenbeath area: Cafe Inc will be open at Benarty Centre (packed lunches only), Kelty Centre, Lochgelly Town Hall and Bowhill Centre on Monday, December 23; Tuesday, December 24; Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31 from 11.45am to 1pm.

Dunfermline area: Cafe Inc will be open at Tryst Centre (packed lunches only) and Dell Farquharson Monday, December 23; Tuesday, December 24; Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31 from 11.45am to 1pm.

South and West Fife area: Cafe Inc will be open at Parkgate Centre (packed lunches only) on Monday, December 23 and Monday, December 30 and at Valleyfield Community Centre on Tuesday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 31. Running from 11.45am to 1pm at both venues.