Café Inc will feed Fife's young people during Easter holidays

Fife Council is running Cafe Inc during the Easter holidays.

Fife Council has confirmed Café Inc will be back during the Easter holidays providing healthy meals for young people across the Kingdom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative provides free tasty, healthy meals while stocks last when schools are closed during the holidays.

The region’s cafes will be back open between Monday, April 7 and Friday, April 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children under ten must be accompanied by an adult, who can also have a meal if they wish, subject to availability.

There’s no need to book, just turn up.

Councillor Linda Erskine, strategic spokesperson for Communities and Leisure Services, said: “I am aware that there is still a lot of pressure on families over the school holidays, and sadly people are still being affected by the Cost-of-Living crisis. It's a very sad fact that during school holidays many children in Fife go hungry. I can’t accept that children should go hungry at any time and that’s why we, Fife Council, continue to run Café Inc. I sincerely hope that families with children take the opportunity to visit a venue in your area. Not only to pick up a meal but stay and enjoy the company of friends and family in your community”

The free lunches will be available in a number of schools and community facilities across the Kingdom. Cafe Inc venues are listed on an interactive map, which is available along with other advice and help with the Cost of Living, at our.fife.scot/gethelp