Cake & a cuppa at Cupar Probus Club to mark John Kilpatrick’s  100th birthday

John has been a loyal member of Cupar Probus Club, and a regular attender at meetings, since 1993.

This week, it was the club’s opportunity to congratulate him as he approached his big day. As usual, John had walked briskly along the length of the Bonnygate and then up the slope to the Castlehill hall to join his Probus friends - this time to celebrate his achievement. No strong drink was involved, but there was tea and coffee and a super variety of cake.

John chose his favourite, the fruit cake, to make the first cut, and then everyone had a share. Jim Lawrence, our chairman, in congratulating him, highlighted some events of 100 years ago – the main one of course being the arrival of a baby called John Kilpatrick.

John Kilpatrick celebrates his 100th birthday at Cupar Probus Club (Pic: Submitted)

John was presented with a gift of a bottle of whisky, to which he responded with jokes about his family’s response to his suggestion that he might be thinking of getting married again – he’s not! Not the sort of smart reaction you’d expect of a centenarian!