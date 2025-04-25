Calendar leads to donation to TCCL children’s cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at the University of St Andrews have donated £500 to a local children’s cancer charity from the proceeds of a photographic calendar competition.

Each year the IT team raises funds for a local organisation, and this year Tayside and North East Fife Children with Cancer and Leukaemia (TCCL), which provides practical, emotional and financial support to local families affected by a childhood cancer diagnosis, was nominated to receive a donation.

The money will help TCCL - pronounced 'tickle' - to replace TVs at its holiday home in St Andrews.

Families staying at TCCL Lodge have the chance to make their own special memories and enjoy some of the treats TCCL provides during their free stay including passes for local attractions, all safe in the knowledge they are just a short drive from Ninewells Hospital in Dundee should their child need medical support.

Pictured in the garden of TCCL Lodge, St Andrews are, from left, Jack Bland, Lodge Manager Elizabeth Logan, Pauline Brown and TCCL chairperson Richard Moore. (Pic: Submitted)

On a visit to TCCL, Pauline Brown, associate chief information officer and IT Services’ modern apprentice, Jack Bland, heard more about the tremendous difference their support will make to the charity.

Pauline said: “It was great to visit the lodge and hear more about the families who come here and how our donation will help the charity continue to run this brilliant service. We are very grateful to everyone who submitted images for the calendar competition including Ross Garnier, service delivery manager, who took the winning shot, and to our judging panel for making the difficult decision of selecting the top 12 entries, as well with everyone who bought a copy.”

Richard Moore said: “We are very grateful for the support we have had from the IT team this year and to University of St Andrews staff and students more widely for supporting this small, volunteer-run charity and the lodge since it opened in St Andrews almost ten years ago. The Lodge costs around £25,000 a year to run and so this support is crucial.”