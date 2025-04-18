Call for Fife volunteers to join Victim Support Scotland and help victims of crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity which supports Fife victims of crime is appealing to people to volunteer their services.

Victim Support Scotland (VSS) wants to hear from anyone who can offer at least four hours a week - and feels they can make a difference,

Volunteers are essential to its role, and can have a transformative impact on victims and witnesses. They provide vital emotional and practical support to the people who need it most in their own community.

This may involve providing advice during visits to court, including Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and Justice of the Peace Court, to help demystify the process, provided emotional support, signposting specialist or professional services - or simply being there to listen. All support is geared towards helping people find a way forward.

Volunteers support people across Fife (Pic: Scott Louden)

The charity also provides dedicated facilities such as a remote court suite in the Carnegie Business Centre in Dunfermline, which offers vulnerable victims and witnesses the opportunity to participate in trials outside of the courtroom.

Due to the level of training and the kind of support required, as well as the need to build strong and lasting relationships, VSS is looking for people who plan to volunteer for a minimum of one year. However, it offers flexible options to suit a broad range of lifestyles and are keen to speak to anyone who can offer at least four hours per week.

Rachel Duncan, 23, from Kirkcaldy, said volunteering with Victim Support Scotland in the Lang Toun has allowed her to gain crucial experience to complete her master’s degree.

The forensic psychology student said: “It’s hard to get experience in this field without having a qualification. As soon as I started volunteering with Victim Support Scotland, I knew it was the right place for me to build on skills like compassion and communication styles that are necessary for me to move forward with my career.

Rachel Duncan, volunteer with Victim Support Scotland (Pic: Submitted)

“I’ve been supporting victims and witnesses of crime through court proceedings for two years, speaking with them in the witness room or sitting next to the witness box while evidence is presented. Court is a daunting environment for anyone, particularly those recounting traumatic experiences. Having volunteers to turn to for help makes the world of difference.

“In particular, I’ve helped neurodivergent people who may need things explained in alternative ways or make use of the Evidence by Commissioner suites, which allow witnesses to pre-record evidence away from the courtroom. If that support wasn’t there for them, an already stressful situation can quickly become overwhelming.”

Once signed up, new volunteers are fully supported, receiving in-depth training over 12 weeks to ensure they have the skills and resources they need.For more information on Victim Support Scotland’s volunteer recruitment campaign and volunteering opportunities, go to: www.victimsupport.scot/volunteertoday

James Whyte, head of volunteering, said: “Our volunteers are vital to the work we do. Without them, there would be many people dealing with the impact of crime who we simply wouldn’t be able to support. The relationships VSS volunteers build with the individuals and families they work with are lifelines and can have a truly transformational impact.

“Being affected by crime is often one of the most challenging and traumatic things a person will deal with in their life. Providing the right support at the right time is crucial to helping victims and witnesses move forward with their lives. We always aim to do whatever we can to ease concerns and anxieties, and offering comfort and hope to people in their own community is a big part of that. Having volunteers who know the region and can meet up in person, where appropriate, makes a huge difference.” He added: “VSS is an inclusive organisation and we encourage anyone interested in volunteering to get in touch as we push towards supporting even more people affected by crime in Scotland.”