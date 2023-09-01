CHS, the organisation which recruits and trains panel members to serve at children’s hearings have launched their latest recruitment campaign. At present, around 2,500 serve in Scotland’s unique children’s hearings, which are legal meetings set up when there are concerns about the wellbeing or care of an infant, child or young person.

According to Elliot Jackson, national convener and chief executive of Children’s Hearings Scotland, volunteering with the organisation can “really make a difference to young people” in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It can also support your own personal development through the gaining of new skills such as leadership, decision making, effective communication, influencing and negotiating. This campaign is based on what young people who have experience of children’s hearings are telling us they want to see in their Panel Members – qualities such as being trustworthy, compassionate, empathetic and a good listener. If you want to make a difference in your local community, I encourage you to take the opportunity this year to apply to join our wonderful volunteer community.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Panel members have gathered in Glasgow to launch the recruitment drive (Pic: Andrew Perry)

Panel Members must be 18 or over, and are appointed for three years. They receive comprehensive training leading to a Professional Development Award accredited at SCQF level 7 by the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

Hearings take place during the working week but as they are statutory tribunals, employers have a duty to allow reasonable time off to serve at them.