Call to be a volunteer and help Fife befriending service to tackle isolation

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 4th Feb 2025, 08:38 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 08:45 BST
New volunteers are wanted to support a befriending service in Fife.

Fife Voluntary Action (FVA) is hosting information sessions for people to find out more about the short-term befriending service which aims to reduce social isolation and increase community participation amongst adults.

There are sessions taking place in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes. The first is at New Volunteer House, 16 East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, February 13 from 10.00am to midday, and Caledonia House, Pentland Park, Saltire Centre, Glenrothes, on Wednesday, February 26 between the same times.

Volunteers work alongside clients to achieve personal goals - these can include attending a local social group, re-visiting an old hobby, or getting support with independent travel. Each match usually takes up to 16 weeks.

They also provide friendly, relaxed, and encouraging support to the client, one-to-one, on a regular basis. Further information on the service, and how to get involved, please visit https://www.fva.org/kingdom_companions.asp

