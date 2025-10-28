Call to Chancellor for maximum investment to make Kirkcaldy ’thriving coastal town’

A new call has been made directly to the Chancellor for Kirkcaldy to get the maximum allocation from the £240m Growth Mission Fund.

The Lang Toun is one of only three places in the UK with priority access to the funding, but it is still waiting to see exactly how much it will get to transform the town centre and waterfront. Now, Love Oor Lang Toun (LOLT) has written directly to Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, to outline the case for the biggest pot possible.

It comes as Fife Council works on the masterplan which will determine where the funding is spent, and the results of a survey of local views were unveiled by Melanie Ward MP, who was instrumental in securing the funding.

LOLT was set up to give a stronger voice to the town centre following the demise of BID company, Kirkcaldy4All.

An aerial view from the waterfront looking across Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Council)

Colin Miller, interim chairman, wrote: “Kirkcaldy is a town with all the right ingredients for renewal: a stunning coastal setting, strong transport links, rich architectural heritage and a community that cares deeply about its future. Yet without significant investment, the town centre risks continued decline, with consequences not only for Kirkcaldy but for Mid Fife and the wider region.

“Connecting the town centre with the seafront is key to unlocking that potential. Kirkcaldy’s waterfront is an underused asset that could become the heartbeat of a regenerated town, an attractive destination for residents, visitors and businesses alike. By reorientating the town towards the sea, we can create new spaces for leisure, tourism, and enterprise, encouraging people to spend more time (and money) locally.”

LOLT highlighted a number structural challenges facing the town which it believes can be tackled with the multi-million £ funding - Ms Ward has pushed for an eight-figure sum for Kirkcaldy, with everyone now waiting on the final decision from the UK Government.

It touched on fragmented land ownership, the demise of the Mercat Shopping Centre in terms of occupancy, limited accessible green spaces around the town centre, and the disconnect between the High Street and waterfront.

Kirkcaldy High Street has bene hit by a host of shop closures (Pic: Scott Louden)

Mr Miller said: “The Growth Mission Fund offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver the step change that Kirkcaldy needs. To succeed, however, we must be ambitious. The scale of the challenge means that only a maximum allocation will enable the transformational projects required to make a visible and lasting difference.” With significant funding, LOLT believes the town can reconnect with its waterfront to finally unlock tourism, leisure and commercial opportunities; re-purpose empty commercial units for housing, culture and enterprise, bringing new life to long-neglected spaces, create better public spaces, create the attractive, modern environment that inspires confidence from investors and developers.

Mr Miller continued: “Investment on this scale would not only restore civic pride but also demonstrate the UK Government’s commitment to stimulating inclusive economic growth in smaller towns that have been left behind by structural change.

“With the right support, Kirkcaldy can once again become a thriving coastal town, one that looks confidently to the future while embracing its remarkable heritage and seafront setting.” While a huge amount of work has been going on behind the scenes for several months to create the blueprint which will sit at the heart of the town’s transformation, nothing will happen until the Government decides how much the Lang Toun is getting - and LOLT argues that a timely decisions “are essential.”

Said Mr Miller: “An early announcement on the Growth Mission Fund allocation would be extremely welcome. It would give Fife Council and local partners the certainty they need to begin detailed planning for expenditure, identify priority projects and ensure that delivery can commence without delay when the funding programme begins.

“The council’s current master planning work for the town centre and seafront, supported by consultants and informed by community engagement, will provide a clear and credible framework for action. The Growth Mission Fund can be the catalyst that turns this vision into reality.

“The groundwork has already been laid and local organisations, including Love Oor Lang Toun, are ready to play their part. What is needed now is the financial commitment to move from planning to delivery.

“We recognise that resources are limited and that there will be competing priorities across the UK. However, Kirkcaldy’s challenges are deep-rooted and its potential immense. An investment here would demonstrate the Government’s commitment to stimulating economic growth in smaller towns that have been left behind by structural change.”